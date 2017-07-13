The small apartment that makes smart use of space

Many of us in Singapore are tired of the fact that we're restricted to living in small and often limited apartments. It can feel like we must constantly make compromises and forget about interior items and pieces that we wish we could have. On some level, this is true… there's no denying that our square metres are limited and that only a few people can afford to inhabit the luxurious mansions that also define the architecture of our country. However, this apartment designed by Dröm Living should provide you with some fresh inspiration for hacking and maximising the space that you have.

Small doesn't have to mean going without, in fact, more often than not we are impressed and intrigued by the smart and stylish designs we see in tiny apartments. Another advantage that cannot be denied is cosiness; as long as you get the design right, a small home will never seem too cramped.