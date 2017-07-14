Your browser is out-of-date.

The Singapore-style apartment with perfect decor

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomChairs & benches
While this apartment certainly has a beautiful base to work with, it's the attention to detail and the succinct nature of the design that gives it the edge, character and style we see in these images.  One of the things you'll notice as you explore each room, is that this home gives a true sense of being larger than it is—and we don't mean that as a simple cop-out. Sure, there are smaller apartments, but when it comes to Singapore, the square metres granted here are pretty much bang on average. So really, it all comes down to the masterful and tasteful work completed by Dröm Living and the way they've accentuated every inch, from the bathroom to the kitchen, in a understated and classy manner. Whether you're looking to remodel your entire flat or just give it a bit of a spruce up, there are certainly more than a few elements here that will inspire you. 

1. The living room succeeds as a result of its simplicity; while colour and character is introduced via various fabrics and patterns, the lack of clutter is what allows it to breathe.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
2. Allowing for a small dining space and not cramming the living and dining directly against each other means that each room has its own individual boundaries.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
3. Swinging around to take a look from another angle, we can see that a section of the wall has been painted black to clarify that this space is, in fact, the dining room.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomChairs & benches
4. A closer look at the dining table shows that by opting for two chairs and a bench seat, the designers intend for this to be a multi-purpose space.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
5. A long and thin shape, including benches and cupboard on both sides mean that this pleasant little kitchen has been maximised—but it certainly isn't over-the-top by, any stretch of the imagination.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style kitchen
6. This bedroom achieves and extremely relaxing feeling thanks to the dreamy, mint undertones and the otherwise all-white aesthetic.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomBeds & headboards
7. Without going for anything too extreme, the cupboard here provides ample storage in an otherwise relatively bare room.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomBeds & headboards
8. Opting for a brighter, lime shade of green in this room, the mood is a little bit more energetic but equally chic.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
9. Both bedrooms have a neat, tidy little desk tucked under the window to provide the spaces with adequate study/working opportunities.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
10. This angle demonstrates that the spaces are quite small, yet the colour schemes and simplicity allow for them to feel large and breathable.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
11. The hallway gives us an idea of where the kitchen and living room are in relation to one another and just how beautifully all rooms flow together.

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
12. At long last, we take a look at the neat but simple bathroom. Even if your bathroom has no natural light available to it, we recommend the inclusion of some fake plants to give it a touch of nature… they'll make it all the more relaxing!

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern bathroom
If you liked this apartment, A Singapore apartment that makes use of its small space might also tickle your fancy.

The small apartment that makes smart use of space

