The Singapore-style apartment with perfect decor

While this apartment certainly has a beautiful base to work with, it's the attention to detail and the succinct nature of the design that gives it the edge, character and style we see in these images. One of the things you'll notice as you explore each room, is that this home gives a true sense of being larger than it is—and we don't mean that as a simple cop-out. Sure, there are smaller apartments, but when it comes to Singapore, the square metres granted here are pretty much bang on average. So really, it all comes down to the masterful and tasteful work completed by Dröm Living and the way they've accentuated every inch, from the bathroom to the kitchen, in a understated and classy manner. Whether you're looking to remodel your entire flat or just give it a bit of a spruce up, there are certainly more than a few elements here that will inspire you.