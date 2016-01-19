The Compact Timber Cube House

Today on homify we are taking a trip to Japan. More specifically, we will be touring a gorgeous and extremely compact home situated in Kamakura, a city in Kanagawa Prefecture. Located approximately 50 kilometres south-south-west of Tokyo, this dwelling has been beautifully brought to life thanks to the astute team at Mukoyama Architects.

Working with a compact plot of land, this timber cubist residence encompasses 93 square metres over two floors. Completed in 2011, the light terracotta coloured abode has been designed to complement the rich green environment of the surrounding landscape. Boasting a large cherry tree planting to the west of the structure, a large deck ensures occupants can make the most of the views available. The lower level of the home is in line with the street, and provides a parking space, as well as a small work area. Upstairs the studio-esque home includes a large living room, dining area, compact kitchen, and light-filled bedroom.

If you would like to check out this intriguing and completely serene timber residence, take a look at the images below, and gain a little inspiration for your home!