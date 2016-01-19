The Compact Timber Cube House

Today on homify we are taking a trip to Japan. More specifically, we will be touring a gorgeous and extremely compact home situated in Kamakura, a city in Kanagawa Prefecture. Located approximately 50 kilometres south-south-west of Tokyo, this dwelling has been beautifully brought to life thanks to the astute team at Mukoyama Architects.
Working with a compact plot of land, this timber cubist residence encompasses 93 square metres over two floors. Completed in 2011, the light terracotta coloured abode has been designed to complement the rich green environment of the surrounding landscape. Boasting a large cherry tree planting to the west of the structure, a large deck ensures occupants can make the most of the views available. The lower level of the home is in line with the street, and provides a parking space, as well as a small work area. Upstairs the studio-esque home includes a large living room, dining area, compact kitchen, and light-filled bedroom.
If you would like to check out this intriguing and completely serene timber residence, take a look at the images below, and gain a little inspiration for your home!
The exterior façade of the dwelling is a gorgeous terracotta brown hue, which works effortlessly to integrate with the surrounding landscape. Conversely however, the architecture is a significant departure from the neighbouring dwellings' style and design.
The house appears to be perched high above a valley-like space, ensuring views of the lush wilderness adjacent. Windows are reflective, and are interspersed to ensure a sense of interest and intrigue for the cubist residence.
Moving inside the dwelling we are privileged to see the gorgeous textures and tones that have been employed throughout. The interior of the home is understated and exudes cleanliness and an earthy ambience.
The polished grey floor is a nice addition that allows the room to be utilised as a space to house a car, or alternatively an entertaining/living area to host a small gathering or event. The polished flooring is juxtaposed brilliantly against the timber staircase, floor, and desk area at the rear of the space.
Moving around and viewing the room from an alternate perspective we are able to see the external deck area that allows occupants to enjoy the fabulous greenery beyond.
The room is a gorgeous blend and juxtaposition of ultra-modern features and finishes, contrasted against traditional designs. The timber elements work beautifully against the sleek flooring, bright colour scheme, and large open glazed windows.
As we make our way upstairs we are able to see the minimal timber staircase and light timber-clad ceiling. The simple workspace provides a quiet area for study, while the room is still extremely open and accessible.
With an inviting interior, we are eager to see what is upstairs!
Entering the upstairs living space we are provided a gorgeous glimpse into the expanse and beautifully open design. Flooded with natural light and wonderfully illuminated with huge glazed windows, the room offers ample space to comfortably dine and live.
The views outside are enhanced through the use of external decked space. This balcony allows the occupant an area to sit, relax, and take in the stunning tree-studded garden beyond.
Timber is continued throughout the home, and this is seen upstairs within the large living spaces. Timber-clad ceilings and floors provide a sense of warmth to the open interior, while large sliding doors bring fresh air into the room, enhancing a feeling of free-flowing ease.
At the back of the room the compact kitchen is visible, adding to the modern efficiency of the home. Tiny in size, the kitchen packs a punch with its practicality and versatility. It is recessive with white joinery, and is perfectly tucked away to limit its impact on the open plan home.
Additionally, we are able to see the bedroom that sits just to the left of the kitchen. This room is open to the rest of the interior, but also situated in an area that ensures it enjoys a sense of privacy.
For one final look inside this home before ending our tour, we check out the interior of the house from the bedroom. Here the view outside and through to the other part of the home is visible. Large sliding glass doors provide an openness with the exterior decked space, bringing fresh air and natural light into the dwelling.
Moving outside once again we are able to see the home in its entirety. The dwelling is striking and sophisiticated, offering an interesting residence that fabulously contrasts the existing architectural vernacular.
The residence is a stunning combination of smart design elements, and sleek yet earthy textures. A perfect studio home, and a wonderfully cubist piece of architecture.
