A Smart and Elegant 65sqm Apartment

Travelling today to Spain, we are privileged to tour a fabulously designed and decorated apartment. Modest in size, this 65 square metre home has been brilliantly brought to life thanks to the team at MADG Architect. Based in Bilbao, a major city in the province of Biscay in the autonomous community of the Basque Country, this dwelling is a gorgeous example of how a compact space can be transformed into a highly liveable residence.

Many individuals encounter difficulties and challenges when attempting to create a sense of spaciousness within a humble apartment space. Throughout the dwelling we see an elegant and earthy colour palette, with many pale and muted tones utilised to enhance the overall ambience. Additionally, the interior has included sleek finishes and all necessary amenities for comfortable 21st century living. Furniture is not simply perfunctory, but instead imparts elegance and class within the interior spaces, providing a gorgeously welcoming and stylish home.

If you would like to check out the rest of this wonderful dwelling, take a gander at the images below, and gain some great ideas for your abode!