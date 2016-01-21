The Compact Home with a Large Interior

Designing a residence replete with a spacious and open interior can be a tricky and often challenging task. However, thanks to the adept and experienced team at Mukoyama Architects, the house we are looking at today is a shining and successful example. Boasting a modest yet functional 105 square metre floorplan, the timber-framed three-storey dwelling is a versatile and skilfully constructed home. Situated in Kawasaki City, within the Kanagawa Prefecture of south-west Japan, this abode features an exterior that appears far smaller than its airy and open interior. Completed recently in April 2015, we are privileged today to take a tour within this truly intriguing and utterly unique home.

One of the most interesting features of this newly constructed residence is the shape of the awkward plot it sits upon. The architects and designers have managed to adapt the form and frame of the structure in order to utilise what might normally be deemed too difficult or troublesome. As an abode designed for a family, the house includes ample open plan living space, user-friendly elements, and an abundance of amenities.

To take a peek inside this ingenious, comfortable and contemporary dwelling, check out the images below and gain a few ideas to extend and enhance your home.