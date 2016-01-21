The Compact Home with a Large Interior

Designing a residence replete with a spacious and open interior can be a tricky and often challenging task. However, thanks to the adept and experienced team at Mukoyama Architects, the house we are looking at today is a shining and successful example. Boasting a modest yet functional 105 square metre floorplan, the timber-framed three-storey dwelling is a versatile and skilfully constructed home. Situated in Kawasaki City, within the Kanagawa Prefecture of south-west Japan, this abode features an exterior that appears far smaller than its airy and open interior. Completed recently in April 2015, we are privileged today to take a tour within this truly intriguing and utterly unique home.
One of the most interesting features of this newly constructed residence is the shape of the awkward plot it sits upon. The architects and designers have managed to adapt the form and frame of the structure in order to utilise what might normally be deemed too difficult or troublesome. As an abode designed for a family, the house includes ample open plan living space, user-friendly elements, and an abundance of amenities.
To take a peek inside this ingenious, comfortable and contemporary dwelling, check out the images below and gain a few ideas to extend and enhance your home.
This image perfectly sums up the size and stature of the dwelling. The architects have taken a challenging project and succeeded in creating, not only a fabulously ingenious residence, but also a usable and highly functional home.
The structure sits right at the border of the plot, maximising any available space. Thinking outside the box, the house was designed to maximise light with ample windows, and large open interior spaces.
The first interior space we are taking a look at is the staircase. Acting as more than simply a way to ascend and descend levels, this space is a great example of how the home's design allows light to flow throughout the interior.
The staircase above has been designed to create a soft filtered illumination, providing warmth and natural light to enter the narrow and tight space.
As we move into the main living area the result is astounding! Light-filled and warm, this interior area boasts large glazed sliding doors that provide access to the exterior decked balcony. To the left we see the small cosy corner replete with bookshelves, while a comfy hanging hammock seat is the central focal point.
Timber flooring adds warmth, while bright white walls and ceiling bring a sense of cleanliness into the interior spaces.
Ensuring privacy for the home, windows have been carefully placed to ensure neighbouring homes are unable to seen within the property. Especially essential within this cosy nook, the window placement is crucial to the privacy of the living room.
This cute and comfortable gathering space is ideal for families to sit with children, play music, read books, or simply take a nap. Built within the wall space that separates the stairway from the small music area, this is a great use of space that adds to the overall interesting design and layout. Additionally, the first floor of the home also offers a brighter colour scheme. White walls are paired with feature hues such as the dusty blue stairwell, turquoise nook, and mustard piano space.
Downstairs, moving further into the main living area of the house we are able to see the kitchen, dining space, and stairway leading upstairs.
These interior spaces work beautifully in conjunction with one another, and create a comprehensive dwelling with integrated, open plan living areas. The room utilises the blue hue throughout, to evoke a sense of cool serenity, while effortlessly contributing to the rustic timber seen within the rooms. Natural light is provided in ample supply, injecting the interior with a sense of comfort and fresh tranquillity. With enough space for the whole family to dine and relax, this well-designed area seamlessly maximises its compact floorplan.
Taking a quick look within the stairway, we are able to see the way the stairs have been designed to create an airiness and space that allows natural light to penetrate the stairwell below. Utilising the dusty duck egg blue shade once more, the narrow space is given an essence of style peacefulness. Generally, with small spaces we tend to choose a white hue, but in this instance the blue is a nice diversion and works excellently with the natural timber tones.
Finally we move upstairs to check out the second floor, which hosts the bedrooms. One of the best design features of this dwelling is the way the architects have used negative space, or voids, to create a feeling of openness within the home. Here there is a narrow walkway that offers the occupant an area to see downstairs and into the living room. Similarly, on the first floor of the home, one can view the double height space through these large and open voids.
A truly intriguing and unique property, if you would like to check out another interesting home, take a look at: The Bespoke Geometric Home