From Neglected Garage to Fabulous Herb Store

One of the best things when visiting a new city or town is the range of interesting and unusual building and shops you stumble upon. Here at homify we see a remarkable range of spectacularly individual and unique properties, from nano homes, eco-friendly commercial enterprises, to large and luxurious contemporary castles. Today our project is no exception. We are going to be taking a peek inside a fabulous 'before and after' of an underutilised garage that has been beautifully transformed into a striking herb store. The Elder Flowers as it is named, is a rustic 22 square metre shop that presents an inviting and cosy offering of 32 herb-based products.

Situated in Nisshin, a city in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, this wonderful modification has been undertaken by FRCHIS, WORKS, an Okayama born designer by the name of Yu Kajimoto. Featuring a calm and serene atmosphere, the interior of Elder Flowers is original and earthy in its ambience. Taking a meagre 33 days from beginning to completion, this delightfully transformed space is a successful one-of-a-kind structure. If you would like to see the unbelievable conversion of this property, check out the images below and plan your next renovation today!