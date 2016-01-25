A Beautiful Forest Getaway

Located on the aptly named German peninsula of Fischland-Darß-Zingst, this coastal holiday home is a stylish retreat situated south of the Baltic Sea. Secluded and tucked far away from the hectic pace of city life, the dwelling has been designed by the skilful team at Moehring Architekten. Boasting 117 square metres of living space, this residence offers a large open plan interior, with plenty of family friendly areas, perfect for a comfortable getaway. Truly a charming cottage style dwelling, this eye-catching abode includes versatile double height rooms, and a design that works in conjunction with the gorgeous surrounding landscape and environment.

The home takes on a traditional form, which works well in assisting it to blend in with the picturesque village and neighbouring architecture. Inside, the ambience is light and serene, with tranquillity imparted using light hues, and neutral colours. Earthy and warm, the interior beckons the occupant by supplying a sense of comfort and creativity.

If you would like to take a peek inside one of Germany's nicest and surprising seaside homes, check out the images below!