Minimalism and Luxury in Countryside Japan

When we think of countryside dwellings we inevitably picture rustic homes; warm and cosy places perfect for relaxing, and refreshing one's self away from the hustle and bustle of an often frenetic city life. However, today's project is a little different. Minimalism and sleek finishes have been seamlessly juxtaposed against traditionalism to provide a unique and striking abode. Located in the Japanese countryside, this house is a wonderfully open and surprisingly minimal dwelling.

Boasting a living area of 156 square metres and a site area of 239 square metres, this is a truly liveable residence, designed for comfort and enjoyment. Finished in May 2014, Usami Architects have designed a new home, which utilises traditional Japanese design principles to create a property that far exceeds modern necessity. Many elements of this house evoke a sense of European influence. Arched pathways and curved ceilings are paired with open living areas that promote social activities, while windows bring the outside 'inside'.

If you would like to take a tour inside this surprising and truly chic country dwelling, check out the images below, and gain a little inspiration for your home today!