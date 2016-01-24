Monochromatic Magic: The Grey House

Designed by the team at Korean firm, Baomida, today's project is an intriguing and unique residence. Known as The Grey House, this apartment has been beautifully designed in a monochromatic fashion, employing grey as its main tone. The home offers an abundance of storage space with bespoke joinery imparting that extra level of opulence and attention to detail. Breaking up the singular use of muted grey hues, the kitchen and dining areas employ a brightly coloured and intricately patterned floor tile.

Although small in size, this compact apartment packs a stylish punch. Replete with an atrium, office, and large bedroom, the residence allows its occupants to feel a sense of serenity and peacefulness. As well as looking striking and original in its design, the condo is also timeless and age-defiant. The interior spaces are homely and warm, while providing a contemporary feel, with modern amenities.

To take a tour of this fine property, and hopefully gain some ideas for your own abode, simply check out the brilliant and inspirational images below.