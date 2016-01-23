The Illuminating Beacon House

Upon first glance this home may not seem particularly noticeable, nor is does it attract too much attention from passersby. However, this is one highly unique and intriguing residence. Situated in Ujinahigashi, Hiroshima, Japan, and replete with a striking yet perplexing blue-clad façade, this dwelling is also hardly inconspicuous. Designed by the team at Switch & Co, the 75 square metre floorplan includes room for two bedrooms, an internal garage for one car, and a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen space.
Taking elements of traditional construction and contrasting them against more contemporary interior design, the home is a beautiful blend of style and form. A huge feeling of expansiveness is present throughout the home and attributed to the huge vaulted living space that employs extremely high ceilings, reaching 20ft at the peak. Large roof lights drench the interior spaces with natural light, and ensure this home is a gorgeously inviting residence.
If you would like to check out the rest of this property and peek inside, take a look at the images below and get a little inspiration for your abode today!
Looking fabulously minimalist, this dwelling stands out within the neighbouring homes, while also imparting a sense of conspicuousness. One of the most noticeable elements of the new residence are the lack of windows. Aside from the large garage opening on the ground level, the house only shows one small window on the right hand side of the building.
Natural light is brought into the home by employing large roof lights that function as part of the ceiling, as well as a necessary window.
Moving inside the dwelling, and upstairs to the first floor we are able to see the size of the internal space. The room is unbelievably spacious, and imparts a sense of freedom within the structure. Seen in this image is also the loft room. This loft could possibly function as an additional bedroom, or perhaps an extra living space.
Surprisingly, the lack of windows doesn't pose any problems for the interior, and the roof lights actually provide privacy from the neighbouring homes.
The residence employs a sense of traditionalism, which is seamlessly juxtaposed against a bright contemporary modernism. Throughout the dwelling we see elements of Zen-like minimalism, effortlessly positioned against essential modern amenities.
In this image we are given a beautiful glimpse into the living space and traditional Japanese room with tatami mats on the left. This is able to be sectioned off from the rest of the interior with moveable walls. By creating an open room that can be closed off, the owners are able to offer a guest bedroom, or more formal living space.
Providing ventilation to the house are windows on the south and north face, separate from those for lighting.
The colour scheme within this home is brilliantly chosen to evoke a sense of calm and relaxation. Although a compact dwelling, the colours exude spaciousness, and work beautifully with the large double height space.
Here we see the kitchen in more detail. The cooking space brings minimalism and quality craftsmanship to the residence, providing an easy area to prepare food, or simply a fun and lively place to hang out with friends and family. The timber joinery is wonderfully matched tot the exposed vaulted ceiling and beams, while the appliances are recessive and sleek.
An essential for Japan's tightly packed streets and crowded urban areas, owning a garage is the ultimate in convenience. Located at street level, this slick car room is able to fit one vehicle, with plenty of surrounding room for storage and workshop necessities. Glass walls provide lighting for the internal entrance space, with the bedroom located at the rear of the structure.
Although unseen, the double bedroom features built-in robes, and space for a queen size bed. The colour scheme throughout the ground floor of the home is similar to the upper levels with white the predominant hue. Dark black frames are added, and combined with timber stairs add a stylish aesthetic.
For one final look at this home before we conclude our tour, we are taking another peek at the home with the front garage open. The dwelling is minimal and geometric, offering a gorgeously warm interior with privacy, seclusion, and an inherent sense of relaxation.
