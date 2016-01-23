The Illuminating Beacon House

Upon first glance this home may not seem particularly noticeable, nor is does it attract too much attention from passersby. However, this is one highly unique and intriguing residence. Situated in Ujinahigashi, Hiroshima, Japan, and replete with a striking yet perplexing blue-clad façade, this dwelling is also hardly inconspicuous. Designed by the team at Switch & Co, the 75 square metre floorplan includes room for two bedrooms, an internal garage for one car, and a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen space.

Taking elements of traditional construction and contrasting them against more contemporary interior design, the home is a beautiful blend of style and form. A huge feeling of expansiveness is present throughout the home and attributed to the huge vaulted living space that employs extremely high ceilings, reaching 20ft at the peak. Large roof lights drench the interior spaces with natural light, and ensure this home is a gorgeously inviting residence.

If you would like to check out the rest of this property and peek inside, take a look at the images below and get a little inspiration for your abode today!