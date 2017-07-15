The stylish apartment with smart storage solutions

When we envisage stylish, beautiful apartments and homes we usually think of minimalism, a lack of clutter and a commitment to what looks good. The reality however, is that these apartments are usually set up for the camera and therefore don't know the true extent of the stuff that the homeowners are likely hiding. No matter how much we throw away, there will always be at least a few items that we simply must keep. So, if you want to hold onto your bits and pieces while maintaining a beautiful home, this apartment designed by Dröm Living has a few tips and tricks you might like to copy. It's all about finding the perfect nooks and crannies in which to incorporate storage solutions and doing so without compromising on the look and feel of the apartment overall.