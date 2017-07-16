Your browser is out-of-date.

A delightfully beautiful Singapore home

homify Tropical style living room
Giving a fresh dose of credibility to the notion that Singapore comprises some of the most beautiful homes in the world, this stunning creation from Ming Architects sets a whole new standard for impeccable architecture. With a base of Asian style and a whole heap of European influence, the result is nothing short of brilliant. The other particularly appealing aspect of this house is the interior architecture and perhaps the most stand-out feature is the staircase, which combines a soft, nordic-inspired wood tone with a harsh, super-modern geometric look. 

1. We start with a look at the exterior in the evening, because this is perhaps when it's at its most undeniably beautiful.

Sunset House, ming architects
ming architects

Sunset House

ming architects
ming architects
ming architects

2. That being said, the day-time look is also pretty stunning—we love the way the flat roof sits atop the wooden structure.

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. This staircase is unique in more ways than one, while its geometric inspired form is already rather individual, the way it is entirely walled and encapsulated is eye catching.

homify Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. This angle shows us just how high the home is and that the staircase connects more than one level.

homify Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. The living room is also made up of deep, warm, wooden tones and natural elements, with the TV featuring only as a small afterthought. Who likes a living room dominated by a TV?

homify Tropical style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. The outdoor and indoor areas flow onto one another seamlessly and the different tones in the walls and floors create a calming contrast.

homify Tropical style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. From this angle the Asian influence is clear, with the home appearing to have a Japanese style in its shape and colour scheme.

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Here we get a peek through the living space to the other side where a pool awaits warm days… well, almost every day in Singapore is warm.

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A closer look at the lawn and deck gives us an insight into just how many materials and fabrics went into the making of this gorgeous home.

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. The floorboards in the dining room are already beautiful and shiny, but the streams of light beaming through the vertical slots in the concrete wall illuminate the space even more.

homify Tropical style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. The commitment to wood is seen again via this beautiful bathroom design, where tiny little shelves act as almost invisible extensions of the wall.

homify Tropical style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Taking a closer look at the shower, we can see clearly that relaxation was the name of the game in the design and structure of the space.

homify Tropical style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Who can forget to take a look at the kitchen? Again sticking to the colour scheme, the room is in sync with the rest of the home and there's no shortage of space here.

homify Tropical style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Swinging around to the other perspective, we can see that the kitchen also features a set of white cupboards that bring a beautiful balance in terms of tone.

homify Tropical style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. The second, bigger bathroom adds a new flavour by incorporating a stone and marble look but sticks to the deep wood and white shades for consistency and flow.

homify Tropical style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. We simply have to take another look at the exterior and in this case we see the pool and front doors, which serve as the perfect welcome to an otherwise perfect home.

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stylish apartment with smart storage solutions
Do you think this home is as beautiful as we do? Let us know in the comments section!

