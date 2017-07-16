A delightfully beautiful Singapore home

Giving a fresh dose of credibility to the notion that Singapore comprises some of the most beautiful homes in the world, this stunning creation from Ming Architects sets a whole new standard for impeccable architecture. With a base of Asian style and a whole heap of European influence, the result is nothing short of brilliant. The other particularly appealing aspect of this house is the interior architecture and perhaps the most stand-out feature is the staircase, which combines a soft, nordic-inspired wood tone with a harsh, super-modern geometric look.