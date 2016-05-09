How to use dark colours in small rooms

One of the most frustrating design myths that we hear here at homify, is that dark colours aren't suitable for small spaces. Truly nothing could be further from the truth. Sure, dark colours, if used incorrectly, can make a space feel smaller. But conversely, and when skilfully incorporated, compact areas can greatly benefit from the added drama of a dark hue. Now, most people will undoubtedly tell you that pale and muted tones are the best shade to use within a minute space, but rich shades, and a dark colour palette can actually help to enlarge your space far beyond its diminutive size.

Essentially, when choosing a colour for your smaller interior spaces there are no rules! Many individuals believe that an all-white scheme and few furnishings will enhance the perceived floor area of a room, but this is surprisingly far from the truth. Sharp colours, and a well-defined scheme are the best way to lengthen and enlarge your compact room, with colourful hues adding to the clarity and openness of the space.

For some stylish examples and gorgeous visual demonstrations, check out the unique images below and get inspired!