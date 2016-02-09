6 easy ways to add timber to your bathroom

Timber is synonymous with bathrooms. From rustic sauna-esque spas to simple timber-floor wash rooms, wood is an ideal choice to enhance your most private and relaxing domestic space. So what is it about timber that we love within our bathroom? Perhaps it is the natural oils that give it a certain earthy radiance, or maybe it is the soft touch that timber exudes. An oft-neglected material within the wet spaces of our homes, wood can act as a great alternative to unforgiving stone, or cold tiles.

Today on homify we are paying homage to the beauty of wood bathrooms, by taking a look at a few wonderfully designed rooms that truly benefit from a hint of timber style. If you are considering a refurbishment or complete overhaul of your shower room, toilet, or bath, check out the images below and gain a few inspirational tips and tricks today!