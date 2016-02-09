6 easy ways to add timber to your bathroom

Timber is synonymous with bathrooms. From rustic sauna-esque spas to simple timber-floor wash rooms, wood is an ideal choice to enhance your most private and relaxing domestic space. So what is it about timber that we love within our bathroom? Perhaps it is the natural oils that give it a certain earthy radiance, or maybe it is the soft touch that timber exudes. An oft-neglected material within the wet spaces of our homes, wood can act as a great alternative to unforgiving stone, or cold tiles.
Today on homify we are paying homage to the beauty of wood bathrooms, by taking a look at a few wonderfully designed rooms that truly benefit from a hint of timber style. If you are considering a refurbishment or complete overhaul of your shower room, toilet, or bath, check out the images below and gain a few inspirational tips and tricks today!
Traditional furnishings maintain character, and add that hint of classicism within any home. But how can one impart a traditional aesthetic by utilising timber within the bathroom? The key is to choose pieces that have been designed with heritage and history in mind. Vanities come in many shapes and sizes, but those with turned timber legs can work particularly well. Additionally, these can be juxtaposed against more contemporary pieces that add to the sense of modernity and originality within the home.
In this image we catch a glimpse of a truly striking space. The bathroom has been designed with many different elements and features, employing the timber vanity as a standout item within the room. Additionally, this wash space is replete with a chest of drawers in the main section of the room. This provides a place for ample storage of linens, and other necessary accoutrements.
If your style is a little sleeker, and a little less traditional, you will want to take a look at this example. Perfectly inclusive of a range of timber features within its gorgeously minimal design, this room is effortlessly chic, and beautifully planned with several wooden pieces interspersed throughout. The standout item is once again the vanity, however, this piece of furniture is extremely different than the aforementioned style. Oozing a sense of welcoming warmth, this space is able to maximise its modernity without compromising on comfort. Furthermore, the timber hue light fittings hang suspended over the bathtub, providing a soothing glow for those relaxing by the fireplace.
If you are considering a new modern refurbishment for your bathroom, but you are unsure how to go about the transformation, chat to a professional to ensure you obtain the design of your dreams!
Wow! If you want to impress, while benefiting from the stylish elegance of timber, take a look at this unbelievably designed bathtub. Boasting a beautiful timber tone and hue, this tub is the ultimate is luxury and opulence. We can't think of a better way to utilise timber in the home than this gorgeous piece of furniture, the soft warmth of the wood works to invite the occupant within the room, presenting a bathtub that is seamlessly unique.
Matched against this concave black hole-esque tub is other contrasting textures and tones. The sleek glass walk-in shower is a luxuriant addition, and works beautifully with the white colour scheme. In fact, the white of the walls and ceiling looks gorgeous when paired with the medium-dark timber, and exudes classic sophistication. Finally, there is an integrated shelf within the wall space that provides an area for linen, candles, and adds to the relaxing vibe of the room.
These days we generally want a style that will stand the test of time. There is no point updating and renovating your home if the trend chosen quickly fades and falls out of fashion. One of the most expensive spaces in the home when refurbishing is the bathroom. With tiling, flooring, furniture, hardware, and fittings, a new bathroom can easily drain the funds from your home renovation budget. Because of this, it is often prudent to choose a style and design that is age-defiant.
Take a look at the above image. We love the way timber has been utilised and incorporated to offer the space a timeless and casual ambience. The style of the painted timber vanity is rather traditional, but avoid the flourishes that you may see on more classically styled pieces. Finally, the ladder to the right is an ideal way to impart a rustic edge, and the perfect place to hang those stylish linens and towels.
While many may be divided on whether they love or loathe the 'rustic' look, there is no denying its timeless charm and effortlessly casual appearance. Timber and country style go hand in hand. They work wonderfully together to create a thoughtful design that is sure to impress.
In this image we see timber used extensively. The vanity is reclaimed vintage wood that imparts a classic feeling, and a nonchalant aesthetic. Additionally, the timber wainscoting around the walls and half wall have been painted in a luxurious seaside blue hue, contributing to the modernity and style of the space. Added extras include the timber-clad ceiling, and adorable timber side table-cum-cupboard, which inject that extra character and charm.
Finally, we are taking a peek at one last gorgeous timber bathroom. This space has wonderfully incorporated a Mediterranean influence throughout, with timber beam vaulted ceilings, timber frame mirrors, and a beautiful mahogany vanity. One of the nicest elements of timber and wood within this room is its ability to evoke a strong character and imparts a huge amount of charisma.
We hope our Ideabook inspired you to reinvent and enhance your bathroom space!