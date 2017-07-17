A small, stylish apartment with attention to detail

This little apartment pushes its style to the next level by paying close attention to all the finer details. The architecture of the space and the interior decoration is on-point within itself, but the little touches are what make it particularly special. The living room, for example, features perfect of placement in relation to the furniture pieces, but it's the gentle incorporation of pastel pink curtains that result in a sense of unity within the space.

Dröm Living have once again demonstrated that they know a thing or two about crafting small spaces, making them the perfect designers for Singapore homes, as we know better than anyone that working with little homes can be challenging.