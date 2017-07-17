Your browser is out-of-date.

A small, stylish apartment with attention to detail

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
This little apartment pushes its style to the next level by paying close attention to all the finer details. The architecture of the space and the interior decoration is on-point within itself, but the little touches are what make it particularly special. The living room, for example, features perfect of placement in relation to the furniture pieces, but it's the gentle incorporation of pastel pink curtains that result in a sense of unity within the space. 
Dröm Living have once again demonstrated that they know a thing or two about crafting small spaces, making them the perfect designers for Singapore homes, as we know better than anyone that working with little homes can be challenging. 

1. As we mentioned above, it's the pink curtains that define this room as they contrast perfectly with the grey and white tone taken on by the rest of the space.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
2. From this angle on the living room we can see the dining table, which adds a natural element to the otherwise very Scandinavian space (all Scandi rooms need a touch of nature!)

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
3. The little office/bedroom provides us with a smart way to make use of a small area, and there's nothing cosier than a bed or sofa situated underneath the window.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
4. In this cosy little bedroom we're returned to the pastel pink theme, which threads its way in via accents and fabrics. Floor to ceiling wardrobes also ensure that there's no shortage of storage space.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
5. Taking a closer look at the dining table, we're able to see that for a small apartment, it's quite spacious. When working with a small space, it's important to determine what is important to you personally.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
6. The little touches in the living room are what make it so beautiful and special—a plant or a simple basket with books and magazines in side can make all the difference.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The Singapore-style apartment with perfect decor.

A delightfully beautiful Singapore home
Do you like this small apartment? Let us know your thoughts!

