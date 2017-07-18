Your browser is out-of-date.

A striking, modern Singapore home

Tembusu House
The architecture found within Singapore is consistently impressive, from our most humble structures to the stand-out stunners such as this towering home designed by AR43 Architects, there's an almost endless line of buildings waiting to catch our eye. Considering the size of our country, we can proudly say that we punch above our weight on the world architecture stage, producing some of the most beautiful homes in the world. The home we're lucky enough to take a look at today exceeds and pushes the boundaries of many architectural rules, shaping itself as a contemporary but unique structure. 

1. This structure blends but separates itself from the surrounding nature with striking ease, allowing itself to dominate but not overstate the space it occupies.

2. From a more front-on view we are able to see the cubist influence on the architecture, with a dash of Mondrian feeling. Also, the little garage that is tucked away underneath, which we guess flows seamlessly into the home.

3. Instead of cutting down the big tree on the block, the architects opted for keeping it and allowing it to define the backyard space, in which is fits perfectly with the house.

4. Another look at the yard allows a look into the open, flowing interior with all kinds of Feng Shui goodness.

5. Our first look at the pool is illuminated under the night sky, showing us that the house is equally stunning by night.

6. Another look at the home under the stars gives a further peek inside… and we simply cannot wait to see more.

If you like this house, you might also appreciate: The Singapore Oasis House. 

