A striking, modern Singapore home

The architecture found within Singapore is consistently impressive, from our most humble structures to the stand-out stunners such as this towering home designed by AR43 Architects, there's an almost endless line of buildings waiting to catch our eye. Considering the size of our country, we can proudly say that we punch above our weight on the world architecture stage, producing some of the most beautiful homes in the world. The home we're lucky enough to take a look at today exceeds and pushes the boundaries of many architectural rules, shaping itself as a contemporary but unique structure.