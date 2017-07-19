Your browser is out-of-date.

An chic apartment with beautiful touches

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style kitchen
Every apartment has a particular element that gives it a sense of personality. For some its the overall theme or style, for others its a standout item that simply cannot be ignored. In this apartment, designed by Dröm Living however, it's the undeniably gorgeous kitchen, which impresses from every angle by mixing natural wood tones and a Scandinavian feeling to produce a perfect outcome. While the kitchen takes the cake in our opinion, the other rooms are also beautiful in their own rights and filled with smart little touches that you might like to emulate in your own space.

1. Starting with our absolute favourite space in the home, the kitchen. This cleverly designed room features a very modern, minimalist look on the left but introduces a rustic-meets-country vibe via the bench on the right.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style kitchen
2. Jumping straight into the bedroom we can see that this space is blessed with an ultra-relaxing gable roof, which they have completed with wooden beams.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
3. This little bathroom is chic and sleek in all interpretations of the words. As we're always looking for smart storage and space saving ideas, we must point out that the vanity and mirror serve both practicality and style.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist style bathroom
4. The living room is just delightful, with the honey colours floorboards taking centre stage, allowing the otherwise white walls and furniture pieces to shine in contrast.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
5. The second bathroom again features smart, storage-oriented pieces in the form of the mirror and vanity but shows us a peek around the corner into a beautifully relaxing, open style shower.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bathroom
6. Coming back to the star, from this angle on the kitchen we can see that the rustic-country bench also functions as a dining table and bar… who said compromises had to be made in small spaces?

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style kitchen
7. This look on the home reveals that it is in fact, not that small, but it's still jam packed with plenty of style ideas we certainly want to copy… and the Scandinavian-cross-rustic feel throughout? Yes please.

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
If you enjoyed checking this home out, you might also like to see: Chic, Scandinavian-style for a small Singapore apartment.

A striking, modern Singapore home
Do you like this apartment? Let us know which room is your favourite!

