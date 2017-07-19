An chic apartment with beautiful touches

Every apartment has a particular element that gives it a sense of personality. For some its the overall theme or style, for others its a standout item that simply cannot be ignored. In this apartment, designed by Dröm Living however, it's the undeniably gorgeous kitchen, which impresses from every angle by mixing natural wood tones and a Scandinavian feeling to produce a perfect outcome. While the kitchen takes the cake in our opinion, the other rooms are also beautiful in their own rights and filled with smart little touches that you might like to emulate in your own space.