The most beautiful apartment in Singapore

We tend to celebrate the abundant mansions within our country and place them on a pedestal as if they are the absolute pinnacle of design and living. Well, we do love them—that we can't deny. However, there are plenty of homes in other shapes and forms that appeal to us equally, and sometimes even more. This city-apartment is by no means simple or without bells and whistles, but it is an apartment and that means that it's easier for most of us to relate to. Sure, not all of us live in apartment blocks quite so lavish, but there's something so enjoyable about take a look at a space this beautiful… and there are always little bits and pieces that can be copied or recreated in our own homes.

So, whether you are used to a lifestyle as pictures below or simply want to take some inspiration from this gorgeous space, we present it to you… without further ado.