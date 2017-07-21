Your browser is out-of-date.

The dream apartment with a genius layout

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
The best small apartments are those that not only look incredibly stylish but manage to do so in a smart and practical way, ensuring that the compromises are minimal and the result is as positive as possible. This smart design from Dröm Living demonstrates that it's about looking at the space you have and figuring out the smartest way to work with it, as opposed to deciding what you want and then diving in, only to be disappointed in the long run. The apartment we see here is not lacking in any fundamental principles, and is indeed a welcoming home despite the fact that is is limited in terms of square metres. And that is exactly what we like to see, and what so many Singapore home-owners and renters can take inspiration from. 

1. The long living room doesn't leave anything wanting, by allowing a long, flowing space in between the sofa and TV areas.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
Dröm Living

2. From this angle we can see that a neat sideboard/bench has been intelligently incorporated for stylistic and practical purposes.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
Dröm Living

3. Stepping back a little further we can see a fragment of the kitchen and the cosy dining area that backs onto the balcony.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSide tables & trays
Dröm Living

4. A closer look at the dining/kitchen/balcony section shows us that a colour scheme and the use of different flooring allows simultaneous separation and unity.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomChairs & benches
Dröm Living

5. While the space is relatively small, they've opted for a large dining table which can double as a desk.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomLighting
Dröm Living

6. An L-shape kitchen is a great way to make the most of a small area, as are overhead cupboards—in terms of storage

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

7. The little balcony has just enough space for a table setting, some baskets and some plants attached to the wall.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Dröm Living

8. Sticking to a muted colour scheme in the bathroom keeps the space in balance and with a modern atmosphere.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style bathroom
Dröm Living

9. Again adhering to the grey and white colour scheme, the bedroom feeling relaxing and more spacious than it actually is.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomTextiles
Dröm Living

10. The second bedroom doesn't go over the top in terms of bells and whistles, but does stick to what is necessary while keeping style in mind.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomAccessories & decoration
Dröm Living

11. When carving out a little office space, a great idea is to include wall storage to ensure that the floor doesn't become to cramped and crammed.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Dröm Living

