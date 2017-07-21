The dream apartment with a genius layout

The best small apartments are those that not only look incredibly stylish but manage to do so in a smart and practical way, ensuring that the compromises are minimal and the result is as positive as possible. This smart design from Dröm Living demonstrates that it's about looking at the space you have and figuring out the smartest way to work with it, as opposed to deciding what you want and then diving in, only to be disappointed in the long run. The apartment we see here is not lacking in any fundamental principles, and is indeed a welcoming home despite the fact that is is limited in terms of square metres. And that is exactly what we like to see, and what so many Singapore home-owners and renters can take inspiration from.