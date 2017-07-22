A chic and sleek Singapore apartment

Almost too cool for its own good, this stylish and super-sleep apartment designed by RSDS Architects is one of the chicest and sleekest we've ever seen in Singapore. If we're honest, that's a big call considering the fact that there is an almost endless array of beautiful and creatively designed apartments on display in our country… but this one just has something special about it. Erring away from the Scandinavian-style that has become increasingly popular over the years and opting for inspiration from slightly more Asian routes, the deep-brown tone wooden finishes and attention to the principles of Feng Shui results in a home that we quite simply cannot take our eyes off.