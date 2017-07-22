Your browser is out-of-date.

A chic and sleek Singapore apartment

Home Office Renovation at Waterwoods EC - Published Project in Square Rooms Magazine
Almost too cool for its own good, this stylish and super-sleep apartment designed by RSDS Architects is one of the chicest and sleekest we've ever seen in Singapore. If we're honest, that's a big call considering the fact that there is an almost endless array of beautiful and creatively designed apartments on display in our country… but this one just has something special about it. Erring away from the Scandinavian-style that has become increasingly popular over the years and opting for inspiration from slightly more Asian routes, the deep-brown tone wooden finishes and attention to the principles of Feng Shui results in a home that we quite simply cannot take our eyes off. 

1. By boxing the kitchen in they've created a separate room but have managed to avoid cramping the space… an achievement by any standards.

kitchen RSDS Architects Modern kitchen
2. Opting for clean, low lines, the TV unit and sofa area has a stylish but relaxing feeling on all accounts.

living RSDS Architects Scandinavian style living room
3. From this angle we can see that the home office set-up is creatively separated from the rest of the home via. interior glass doors, a technique we're always happy to endorse.

corridor & study RSDS Architects Modern study/office
4. The entrance hall provides a relaxing and calming passage for movement through the house, confirming the dedication to Feng Shui that is present throughout the home.

corridor & photo gallery RSDS Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5. Wooden desks are a great way to include a sense of nature in a work space, which will ultimately make the time of work more relaxing and rewarding.

study RSDS Architects Modern study/office
6. Low to the ground beds are undeniably relaxing, hence the greater part of Japan opting for this style in their sleeping quarters.

master bedroom RSDS Architects Industrial style bedroom
8. Injecting a little bit of colour into the home in this child's bedroom provides a sense of energy and happiness.

kids room RSDS Architects Tropical style nursery/kid's room
9. Last but not least the balcony, yet another space that dedicates itself to unwinding and enjoying the peace and quiet of home.

balcony RSDS Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The dream apartment with a genius layout

