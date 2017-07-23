The unforgettable Singapore-style apartment

Beautiful from all angles, this apartment is a perfect demonstration of what smart design, a good outlook and adherence to a specific theme can achieve. By deciding upon a grey-scale colour palette and an understated, softened modern style overall, the apartment offers a look that can be emulated by all interior enthusiasts. Even if you don't want to go for the strictly modern look we see here, it's the very fabric of the design that is worth copying. Each room is individual and has personality in its own right, but all spaces are held together with a sense of unity. So, even if you're approach is at the other end of the scale (think eclectic) or leaning towards the Scandi side, balancing rooms with at least one common thread is advisable.