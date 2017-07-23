Your browser is out-of-date.

The unforgettable Singapore-style apartment

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenSinks & taps
Beautiful from all angles, this apartment is a perfect demonstration of what smart design, a good outlook and adherence to a specific theme can achieve. By deciding upon a grey-scale colour palette and an understated, softened modern style overall, the apartment offers a look that can be emulated by all interior enthusiasts. Even if you don't want to go for the strictly modern look we see here, it's the very fabric of the design that is worth copying. Each room is individual and has personality in its own right, but all spaces are held together with a sense of unity. So, even if you're approach is at the other end of the scale (think eclectic) or leaning towards the Scandi side, balancing rooms with at least one common thread is advisable. 

1. The warm lighting brings a homely feel to the otherwise greys-scale living room, creating a balance of style and cosiness.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSofas & armchairs
2. Looking out the window we see that the outdoor space is just as beautiful as what's inside, and that plenty of light is able to flow in.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
3. The kitchen offers us a touch of Scandinavian design, which always goes beautifully hand-in-hand with a modern theme.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
4. This angle allows a look at the broader structure of the apartment, which is cleverly separated with an interior wall.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
5. Another angle on the kitchen gives us the copy-worthy idea of all white cabinetry with a black bench-top… super chic!

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomChairs & benches
6. In small apartments, it's always a good idea to include chic and sleek storage wherever possible—wall-mounted sideboards are one such option.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
7. As stated above, storage is important and wider hallways can be used for floor to ceiling cupboards to keep all the clutter out of the way.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
8. A little look into the bedroom shows that nooks and crannies are maximised and that natural wood has been incorporated for a refreshing touch of nature and relaxation.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomAccessories & decoration
9. More floor to ceiling cupboards ensure that there is always enough space for the bits and pieces that are best kept stowed away.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomTextiles
10. We love the kitchen so much that we thought we'd take another look at it, and from this side you can see that overhead cabinets have been installed—again in the name of maximising storage.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenSinks & taps
11. A final look at the home bring us to the dining space, where are deeper tone has been chosen for the wooden furniture, creating a somehow mature feeling.

Poble Nou, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomAccessories & decoration
If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The dream apartment with a genius layout.

A chic and sleek Singapore apartment
Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know!

No, Thanks