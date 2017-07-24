The prettiest apartment in Singapore

Forget modern, forget Scandinavian and forget everything in between. This beautiful, fresh Singapore apartment from local genius' Design Intervention is all about mixing the old with the new in the name of creating undeniably eye catching and energising home and living spaces. The apartment we're presented with here appears looks somehow like an old black-and-white photo that's been colourised; and we mean that in the best way possible. With heavy influence from the classic design family, as evidenced in the layout and detailing but with a heavy undertone of eclecticism and just a sprinkle of baroque French feeling, there's a lot going on. Yet somehow, it remains refined, understated and tasteful. Who would have thought a chandelier that looks like a bunch of trumpets stuck together could be so stylish?