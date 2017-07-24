Your browser is out-of-date.

The prettiest apartment in Singapore

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room Yellow
Forget modern, forget Scandinavian and forget everything in between. This beautiful, fresh Singapore apartment from local genius' Design Intervention is all about mixing the old with the new in the name of creating undeniably eye catching and energising home and living spaces. The apartment we're presented with here appears looks somehow like an old black-and-white photo that's been colourised; and we mean that in the best way possible. With heavy influence from the classic design family, as evidenced in the layout and detailing but with a heavy undertone of eclecticism and just a sprinkle of baroque French feeling, there's a lot going on. Yet somehow, it remains refined, understated and tasteful. Who would have thought a chandelier that looks like a bunch of trumpets stuck together could be so stylish? 

1. The vibrant colours of the lively living room create an energetic atmosphere—and the green trees outside only add to it.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room Multicolored
2. The lighting installation acts as a stand-out-piece but also manages to hold the whole space together thematically.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room Multicolored
3. The bathroom is a little less colourful but still manages to make an impact via the striking tile scheme.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern bathroom Multicolored
4. Opting for a stand-out wallpaper in the washroom confirms that the designers love an eclectic approach to design, giving each room individual personality.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern bathroom Green
5. It's the little breakfast tray laying on the bed that sets the whole atmosphere in this bedroom, which oozes with effortless class.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern style bedroom Multicolored
6. It's no surprise that the hallway is also adorned with eye-catching furniture elements and accents, and that the touches of yellow remain as a binding element between spaces.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
7. Another look at the living room for fun, because it's so beautiful… what do you think of the pink and yellow combination?

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room Yellow
8. We finish with a look at the dining space and another one of the creatively designed walls, equipped with wallpaper.

Happy Chic Living Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern dining room Multicolored
Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know!

