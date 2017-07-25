Your browser is out-of-date.

A warm, welcoming and super-stylish apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
One of the problems with super-stylish, on-point and ultra-beautiful apartments is that they often lack that one important element that all homes need—a sense of warmth and cosiness. You might have the most magazine-ready, minimalist apartment that ever existed… but if you don't feel at home in it, what's the point? Dröm Living have done a brilliant job at balancing the two sides of the scale in this case, showing us that style doesn't have to be compromised in order to craft a space that truly is a home. 

1. The deep tone of the floorboards contrasts beautifully with the soft blue of the walls.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
2. By including some images and personal items in the entrance, the sense of home is created from the get-go.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Grey
3. Blue is a bright and welcoming colour by all means, bringing a relaxed energy to all spaces, and it's also used skilfully here to thread the space together.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
4. Blue is cleverly balanced throughout the apartment to evoke a sense of unity.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
5. This little office space tucked into the corner shows that no compromises need to be made, as long as we think practically.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
6. From this perspective we can see how small the living room is, but that through use of a colour theme and smart storage, it achieves everything necessary.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
7. Continuing with the blue theme, the team have managed to tuck a dining space into the corner but by using a bench on one side, they've opened it up as a versatile space.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist dining room
8. Another look at the dining room shows us a peak of the kitchen in the background.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist dining room
9. Taking a few steps back we are able to see that the dining and kitchen spaces are actually part of a sun-room, extending off the larger part of the living space.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
10. The kitchen isn't huge, but makes use of vertical space to ensure that everything necessary can be stored with ease.

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist kitchen
11. We end with a look at the bedroom, where we see another colour, orange, for the first time… we're also super jealous of that big walk-in-wardrobe!

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist bedroom
If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The unforgettable Singapore-style apartment.

The prettiest apartment in Singapore
Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know in the comments section!

