A chic and sleek Singapore apartment

It's the dedication to a very specific style that makes this apartment from Design Intervention so intriguing and eye catching. In fact, by sticking with a clear approach, a feeling of unity flows throughout the entire house, which embodies a clear adherence to the principles of Feng Shui. It won't take long for you to recognise that the theme and style they're going for here is quite clearly of the Japanese volition. Specifically, the designers aimed for a combination of luxurious Western-style furnishings with a Japanese essence throughout. All the designs and lighting fixtures were created on a bespoke basis, with the hope of giving the home a unique, signature feeling.