A chic and sleek Singapore apartment

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
It's the dedication to a very specific style that makes this apartment from Design Intervention so intriguing and eye catching. In fact, by sticking with a clear approach, a feeling of unity flows throughout the entire house, which embodies a clear adherence to the principles of Feng Shui. It won't take long for you to recognise that the theme and style they're going for here is quite clearly of the Japanese volition. Specifically, the designers aimed for a combination of luxurious Western-style furnishings with a Japanese essence throughout. All the designs and lighting fixtures were created on a bespoke basis, with the hope of giving the home a unique, signature feeling.

1. The combination of western and Japanese style elements are clear in this cosy but calm living space.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
2. From this angle we get a better look at the wall design that clearly draws influence from the Japanese design school, and it contrasts beautifully with the lounge setting.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
3. Doesn't this arm chair look like just the move relaxing place to kick back after a long day? We certainly think so. And while it doesn't get particularly cold in Singapore at any time… this image makes us want to snuggle up!

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
4. Sticking to the theme, even the artwork speaks to the origin of the design style, with these Japanese macaque (snow monkeys) taking pride of place on the wall.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5. This wall is a beautiful representation of the combination of Western and Japanese influences, with the colours and tones hinting to the east, but the shapes and lights hinting to the west.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
6. Now this is certainly a kitchen that makes an impact; we love the practicality of a multi-functional bench/bar… but we can't take out eyes of the lighting installation!

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern kitchen
7. Perhaps the most Japanese section of the whole home is this beautiful dining room, encapsulated with wooden sliding doors.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Asian style dining room
8. At the top of this staircase we are able to see that the lighting style is consistent and present throughout the entire home.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
9. As usual, we finish up with a look at the bedroom, where the design approach is as clear as ever.

Kasara Townhouse, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern style bedroom
Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know your thoughts!

