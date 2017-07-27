Your browser is out-of-date.

A Singapore apartment that's full of life and character

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style living room
Singapore has some of the most beautiful apartments in the world, but we usually stick to a pretty distinctively muted style. Cool, calm and collected would be the perfect way to describe our penchant for interior design, but in the case of this beautifully eclectic home from Design Intervention, all bets are off and creativity is flowing. As the winner of the International Prop Award for best interior design in Singapore, 2013, it's no surprise that each individual room in this home finds a way to stand out and impress in its own right. 

1. We don't usually start with the bathroom, but the open nature of this one is so striking that we thought it the perfect place to kick off.

2. The brown-leather couches and the wooden table add to a cottage or country feeling for this sitting room.

3. The chequered floor and long double-storey green curtains create an Altbau look for this room, and leave us wondering what awaits around the next corner.

4. A much more modern feeling, the treadmill pictures here makes the place appear less staged and more like an actual home.

5. The bedroom introduces a modern feeling via the chevron print on the pillows… the colour also keeps some energy in the space.

6. This bedroom takes us to a little beach shack or holiday home, adding to the every increasing eclecticism of this home.

7. It's all chic and sleek in this sitting room, which has a French influence in the design fabric.

8. The French influence continues in this room, which is undeniably European in style and dripping with class.

8. It's all about patterns and colours in this creative little dining room.

9. Here we take a step away from deep, dark tones and go back into the light with white walls and floors contrasting against vibrant colours.

10. Even the most stylish homes also pay attention to what is most important—fun! As evidenced here by the pool table.

11. We're happy to see even more patterns and colours in this living space, where they've opted for horizontal, black-and-white lines in this instance.

12. Yet another bright and fun bedroom where blue and green are the hero colours.

13. We step back to one of the first rooms we looked at, and can see from this angle that a bold artwork takes pride of place on the wall.

14. The bathroom adds a whole new layer of fun, opting for comic book style wallpaper… why not?

15. There are a lot of horizontal lines in this home, which is an unusual yet striking wallpaper option.

16. The kitchen is surprisingly normal compared to the rest of the house, which makes it interesting in an inverted sense.

If you liked this house, you might also like to take a look at: The Singapore apartment with an unforgettable, eclectic style.

A chic and sleek Singapore apartment
Do you like the bold style of this home? Let us know in the comments!

