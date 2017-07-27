A Singapore apartment that's full of life and character

Singapore has some of the most beautiful apartments in the world, but we usually stick to a pretty distinctively muted style. Cool, calm and collected would be the perfect way to describe our penchant for interior design, but in the case of this beautifully eclectic home from Design Intervention, all bets are off and creativity is flowing. As the winner of the International Prop Award for best interior design in Singapore, 2013, it's no surprise that each individual room in this home finds a way to stand out and impress in its own right.