The tiny but super stylish apartment

Every now and then we stumble upon apartments that are so smart, creative and stylish we simply cannot help but share them with you. This beautiful little design from A Lentil Design is a perfect demonstration of this, and the reason we are so smitten is a result of the brilliant balance between a chic, on-trend look and a family feeling. We're also huge believer in the old proverb that a home isn't a home until there is a cat living there, and well, there is an adorable little cat cohabitating in this cosy space. Each room presents us with a smart approach to small-space design while managing to simultaneously feel spacious and open. Bravo!