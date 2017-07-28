Your browser is out-of-date.

The tiny but super stylish apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
【微米平方】兩人一貓的幸福寓所 Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space. - A couple and a cat, double happiness., 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
Every now and then we stumble upon apartments that are so smart, creative and stylish we simply cannot help but share them with you. This beautiful little design from A Lentil Design is a perfect demonstration of this, and the reason we are so smitten is a result of the brilliant balance between a chic, on-trend look and a family feeling. We're also huge believer in the old proverb that a home isn't a home until there is a cat living there, and well, there is an adorable little cat cohabitating in this cosy space. Each room presents us with a smart approach to small-space design while managing to simultaneously feel spacious and open. Bravo!

1. By elevating the bed they've not only brought the city-view into better focus but have allowed for storage space underneath, and a little seating area!

明亮舒服的主臥空間 main bedroom 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

明亮舒服的主臥空間 main bedroom

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

2. Take advantage of the high ceilings they were gifted with, they've opted for a steep staircase leading to a little loft area.

走廊區域 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

走廊區域

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

3. While the bedroom in the background of this image is beautiful, it's the smart storage on the wall in the foreground that we're taken by.

隔屏與裝飾 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

隔屏與裝飾

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

4. The use of mirrors creates the illusion of a space that is double its actual size.

空間的中島核心 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

空間的中島核心

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

5. The kitchen itself is only one wall, but they've used vertical space and have incorporated a bench that doubles as a dining table, desk and bar.

開放式廚餐廳 kitchen 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

開放式廚餐廳 kitchen

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

6. This angle gives us a look at the complete space, which is small and maximised to its full potential, but not in any way cluttered or over crowded.

【微米平方】兩人一貓的幸福寓所 Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space. - A couple and a cat, double happiness., 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

7. From this perspective we can see the smart in-wall shelving system that allows for plenty of storage without taking up extra floor space.

開放式的LDK空間 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

開放式的LDK空間

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

8. Another look at the kitchen shows yet again how smart and stylish the whole look here is.

開放式的LDK設計 converting the second bedroom into living room 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

開放式的LDK設計 converting the second bedroom into living room

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

9. Taking a look from the aerial perspective of the loft, the little kitchen looks more charming than ever.

貓的視角～ 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

貓的視角～

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

10. We finish up today by looking at the plans for this home, to give you an understanding of how it all comes together.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you enjoyed this smart little apartment, you might also like to take a look at: A chic, Scandinavian-style apartment that's full of ideas.

Let us know what you think about this apartment in the comments section!

