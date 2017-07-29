Your browser is out-of-date.

The Singapore designed apartment in Japan

Hakuba Ski Chalet, Design Intervention Design Intervention Houses
Singapore designers are among the best in the world, and there's no denying that our interior design and architecture style is unique and impressive. For this very reason, local genius' Design Intervention were brought on board to design this stunning home in Japan, which embodies a rich balance of traditional Japanese style and that Singapore edge we all know any love. There's a deep, earthy feeling to the entire home, with adherence to Feng Shui principles—but there's also a feeling of modern, Western influence, which all comes together in perfect ease. 

1. The living room features a range of fabrics, accents and design styles that mould together seamlessly. We particularly love the wooden beam ceiling.

2. Taking the traditional Japanese route with this bathroom and spa, it's nothing but relaxation flowing through every corner.

3. A close up of the bathtubs shows us how cosy and warm they are, and just how pleasant it would be to dip into one after a cold day outside.

4. The bedroom is a brilliant mix between traditional and Western themes, with the chandelier taking us to France while paintings bring us back to Asia.

5. It's all about Japan in this rather large dining room, but there's a touch of Scandinavian influence via the Eames chairs.

6. We finish our little tour with a look at a cosy little reading corner… who wouldn't want to relax on this arm chair and unwind?

Do you like this apartment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

