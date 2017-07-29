The Singapore designed apartment in Japan

Singapore designers are among the best in the world, and there's no denying that our interior design and architecture style is unique and impressive. For this very reason, local genius' Design Intervention were brought on board to design this stunning home in Japan, which embodies a rich balance of traditional Japanese style and that Singapore edge we all know any love. There's a deep, earthy feeling to the entire home, with adherence to Feng Shui principles—but there's also a feeling of modern, Western influence, which all comes together in perfect ease.