A small but bright and open apartment

Àtico en Poblenou
One great option for small spaces is to keep them as open as possible, minimising walls and dividers to allow for a flow to be formed. Depending on the space you have to work with however, this can be quite a challenging feat. Dröm Living have set quite a good example in this case, demonstrating that by opting for open-plan, small spaces can be maximised and made to feel much bigger than they actually are. There's also charm in a small home, however, and there's nothing wrong with cluttering it up (a little bit) with items that give it a personal feeling. It's all about finding that balance!

1. The living, dining and kitchen spaces flow openly into one another to create a relaxing and spacious room.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

2. By placing the TV in the corner position, this room isn't boxed off into a specific living area defined by the sofa set-up.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

3. From this angle we are able to see how the dining and kitchen spaces connect with one another, we also get a better look at the full wall mural Dröm have gone for.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

4. The kitchen is actually separated from the dining and living spaces by a half-extending glass wall, which is a great way to define the area without completely boxing it off.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

5. A closer look at the kitchen shows us that it's quite small, but very chic and sleek and that vertical storage space has been maximised—a must in small homes!

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

6. A little bigger than we expected is this balcony, which is beautifully pieced together for relaxation and dining. The semi-open and semi-enclosed combination is also brilliant!

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Opting for a sideboard along this entryway is a brilliant mechanism for keeping the flow while allowing for storage.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

8. Unlike the living area, the bathroom is divided into separate spaces which created an overall geometric feeling that is equally stylish and practical.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

9. A second bathroom shows us a stylish vanity and shower combination with adequate space for relaxation and storage.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

10. The bedroom, which extends onto and into the bathroom, is beautifully open and breathable with a muted colour palette and modern lighting fixtures.

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

11. From the perspective of the bed, we can see just how cosy and relaxing it would be to lay here and watch TV (yes, we're not against the placement of a little TV in the bedroom!)

Àtico en Poblenou
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The unforgettable Singapore-style apartment.

The Singapore designed apartment in Japan
What do you think of this apartment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

homify - modify your home

