A small but bright and open apartment

One great option for small spaces is to keep them as open as possible, minimising walls and dividers to allow for a flow to be formed. Depending on the space you have to work with however, this can be quite a challenging feat. Dröm Living have set quite a good example in this case, demonstrating that by opting for open-plan, small spaces can be maximised and made to feel much bigger than they actually are. There's also charm in a small home, however, and there's nothing wrong with cluttering it up (a little bit) with items that give it a personal feeling. It's all about finding that balance!