6 ways to separate your kitchen from your living room

Many of us have been living in an open plan configuration for so long, that we've come to reconsider the benefits of separating the kitchen from the living room.

While we may still love the convenience and sense of connection of open plan living, the constant distractions may become a little irritating. This isn't so surprising when you consider the clash of a noisy, busy kitchen lying adjacent to a living room that is often home to a television screen. Our lives are increasingly filled with excess stimuli and we need space to focus on one task at a time. But even if you don't have a noisy home, separating your kitchen from your living space will create a calmer, more focused place to relax.

A permanent structure may not be necessary or even desired. We may not want to retreat to the pokey, smaller spaces anyway. We may just need something a little in-between. So what are the options for separating your kitchen from your living room? Here are a few examples to get you started.