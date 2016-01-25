Lofty ideas for high ceilings

High ceilings are a blessing in any home. They draw the eye upward, expand our sense of spaciousness and have the potential to elevate our mood. High ceilings also offer a huge variety of practical benefits for our living spaces.

It can be tricky to design and decorate a space outside our immediate reach. High wall space is often under-utilised as we tend to focus on things at ground level. But once we focus on maximising the potentials of high ceilings, the results can be tremendous. The most dramatic changes are obviously seen in small living areas. Small living is a massive trend at the moment and this has generated a lot of creative solutions. But even if your home is large, there are plenty of ideas that can be modified to suit your space. So weather you're interested in redecorating, creating extra storage or even a separate sleeping area, come with us on a photo tour to explore the possibilities.