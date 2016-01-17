How to build a bookcase into your bed

Our bedrooms are the place to dream and nothing quite helps our mind flourish and escape like a great book. But even the most voracious reader may find himself or herself falling into the habit of watching movies or playing with electronic devices instead of reading. Sometimes all we need is a little prompt such as the easy accessibility of having a book within reach.
So why not build a small bookcase into your bed frame. There's no handier place and a bookshelf can add a lovely, calming aesthetic to any bedroom. It will encourage a little time out from the outside world and encourage a calmer, deeper connection with your thoughts. The extra shelf space could also eliminate the need for side tables and help streamline your space. But how can you incorporate a bookshelf into a new or existing bedframe? Here are a few tips and inspiring bedrooms to get you started.
A bed base is one of the easiest ways of incorporating a bookcase into your book. This gorgeous rustic bed design is sure to inspire. But if you don't have the budget or desire for a custom made bed like this, it's fairly simple to construct a similar base from upcycled bookshelves or crates.
This display shelf adds a whole lot of natural warmth and interest to this otherwise simple bedroom. The red shelves fit neatly into the edges of the wood cladding for a seamless effect. This isn't necessarily the best option though for storing heavy books though.
For a nifty effect, consider this hanging bookshelf by Finoak. It's perfect for bunk beds in a child's bedroom. Children will love the cute little wooden shelf. With a sturdy construction and an open topped design, it's great for larger picture books and a soft toy or two. As an extra bonus, the easy accessibility means that there's no excuse to hop out of bed past bedtime!
The design of a loft bed opens up all sorts of handy little corners for a built in bookcase. Consider using the spaces in the supporting beams or even create a bookcase out of a staircase. A standard laminate white finish like this one will ensure that the bookcase blends seamlessly into the construction of the bed.
This quirky bed by Stange Design is made from recycled cardboard. It's sturdy and obviously environmentally friendly. But for our purposes, look at the simplicity of the modular boxes that make up the bedhead. Stacking simple, modular cubes in an interesting configuration is a quick and easy way to make a headboard that also acts as a bookcase.
Small living is a big trend at the moment and subsequently, the humble fold out bed is available in more stylish options than ever before. While the cabinets surrounding these common constructions are often self contained, the style often lends itself to some easy additions. A simple bookshelf finished in white laminate will blend beautifully into most fold out constructions.
