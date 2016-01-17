How to build a bookcase into your bed

Our bedrooms are the place to dream and nothing quite helps our mind flourish and escape like a great book. But even the most voracious reader may find himself or herself falling into the habit of watching movies or playing with electronic devices instead of reading. Sometimes all we need is a little prompt such as the easy accessibility of having a book within reach.

So why not build a small bookcase into your bed frame. There's no handier place and a bookshelf can add a lovely, calming aesthetic to any bedroom. It will encourage a little time out from the outside world and encourage a calmer, deeper connection with your thoughts. The extra shelf space could also eliminate the need for side tables and help streamline your space. But how can you incorporate a bookshelf into a new or existing bedframe? Here are a few tips and inspiring bedrooms to get you started.