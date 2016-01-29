Create a yoga studio space in your home

Yoga classes have been popular in modern society for a while now and some of us are so familiar with our asanas that we are quite capable of leading an independent practice at home. Aside from the financial benefits of independent practice, the greatest spiritual benefit of practicing yoga at home is the opportunity to move seamlessly from sleep to a peaceful morning yoga session without the jarring commute into the outside world.

But while a yoga session doesn't require expensive sports equipment, it does require a physical space with certain mental and spiritual boundaries. These boundaries are essential for creating the structure to best immerse yourself in your practice, even for the most tough-minded yogi. No matter how you approach your yoga practice, these boundaries simply come down to creating a space separate from daily living zones, dust, clutter and mental distractions.

So no matter how big or small your home, no matter how cluttered with things to do or other people's needs, it is possible to create a wonderful yoga space at home. Keep reading to learn how.