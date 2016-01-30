Kitchen storage ideas: pots and pans

Many of us remember the fun of being a child and banging on pots and pans on the kitchen floor. While it was fun for us, and perhaps not so much our mothers, it's a little reminder that storing big and clunky kitchen items at ground level is not always the best option. It may not even be the best aesthetic choice either.
While plates and cutlery can be easily slotted into smaller spaces, storing pots and pans requires a different approach. The storage spaces used need to be large and easily accessible. For a long time the trend has been to hide pots and pans behind the minimalistic and streamlined facade of large kitchen draws. But these days people pots and pans are made in beautiful colours and designs that are just begging to take pride of place in the kitchen.
In short, there are a multitude of other kitchen storage options to be considered. Come and explore a few options with us.
Look at this gorgeous rustic kitchen with hanging pots. The earthy tones of the bare brick walls work beautifully against the red, pinks and blue tones of the hanging pots and pans. This is a great option for those who love a more traditional and rustic look. Hanging pots also have the added benefits of easy access. If you choose this look it's obviously best to really invest in some beautiful pots with colours that work within the larger kitchen decor.
Hanging pots over a kitchen island is a traditional approach that has been given a contemporary flavour in this kitchen. The stainless steel railing is fine, minimalistic and suits the length and finish of the kitchen island. Not only does this offer great accessibility for the chef, it also adds light ornamentation and separates the space between the kitchen and the living area.
The open shelving options in this country kitchen are another great example of how to show off beautiful pots and pans. The low shelf underneath the kitchen island has hardy slats that will withstand the inevitable knocks of heavy dishes. The pots are more prone to collect dust at ground level, but this may be a payoff you're willing to consider if you love the low-maintenance and airy look of this kitchen.
Those awkward spaces in the corner of the kitchen are best suited to pots and pans. While it may be tempting to simple store food there, without adequate sliding draws, the hard to reach inner corners tend to get neglected when cleaning time comes around. To avoid a tangle of mismatching pots and lids, install a rotary cabinet for best effect.
High kitchen furniture is a good option for smaller kitchens where space is at a premium. The obvious issue here is difficulty of access, particularly for heavier pots. One solution is to store the more frequently used pots at a lower level and retain this space for the rarely used items.
If none of the above strikes your fancy, or you've just got too many pots and pans to store, closed draws offer more options than ever before. These days you'll find a huge variety of inner compartments and sliding draws available. To finish up, use some shaker style cupboard doors as seen here in this design by Davonport for a seamless effect.
If you are interested in kitchen design, you would love this Ideabook 7 tips to create a restaurant-standard kitchen.