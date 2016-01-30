Kitchen storage ideas: pots and pans

Many of us remember the fun of being a child and banging on pots and pans on the kitchen floor. While it was fun for us, and perhaps not so much our mothers, it's a little reminder that storing big and clunky kitchen items at ground level is not always the best option. It may not even be the best aesthetic choice either.

While plates and cutlery can be easily slotted into smaller spaces, storing pots and pans requires a different approach. The storage spaces used need to be large and easily accessible. For a long time the trend has been to hide pots and pans behind the minimalistic and streamlined facade of large kitchen draws. But these days people pots and pans are made in beautiful colours and designs that are just begging to take pride of place in the kitchen.

In short, there are a multitude of other kitchen storage options to be considered. Come and explore a few options with us.