A small but smart and stylish apartment

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style dining room
There's no two ways about it—small apartments can be the most charming and smart setups out there. Sure, the appeal of a big house complete with endless rooms and copious amounts of space exists, but the cute and cosy feeling of a small space that's had its full potential exceeded is incomparable. This apartment designed by sorama me inc. is one such example, as it is brimming with smart and practical solutions but does not appear cluttered at any corner. With touches of modern, Scandinavian and Asian style fusing together, the result is stunning. But take a look for yourself…

1. The kitchen, dining and living spaces flow onto one another effortlessly, demonstrating that Feng Shui was in mind during the design process.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style living room
2. This shot gives us a little peak at the kitchen, which is tucked in behind the wall.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style dining room
3. By keeping the dining space open, no part of the room feels overcrowded or overstuffed, and the little office section is adorable.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style dining room
4. The bedroom is all kinds of relaxing, with a low-to-the-floor but storage friendly bed and a simple overhead shelf.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style bedroom
5. Another look at the kitchen shows us that it's quite small but has everything it needs, and looks great in white and wood.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
6. The little bathroom is gorgeous and sticks to the white and wood theme. The little touch of green via the toothbrush cup adds a special little element—sometimes the simplest things can make a remarkable difference!

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style bathroom
7. We usually wouldn't finish up a home tour with a look at the entrance, but in this instance it seemed fitting. As the floorboards in this home are quite beautiful, taking our shoes off before heading in is a must!

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style walls & floors
If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The tiny but super stylish apartment.

Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know what you would do with the space...

No, Thanks