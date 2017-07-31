A small but smart and stylish apartment

There's no two ways about it—small apartments can be the most charming and smart setups out there. Sure, the appeal of a big house complete with endless rooms and copious amounts of space exists, but the cute and cosy feeling of a small space that's had its full potential exceeded is incomparable. This apartment designed by sorama me inc. is one such example, as it is brimming with smart and practical solutions but does not appear cluttered at any corner. With touches of modern, Scandinavian and Asian style fusing together, the result is stunning. But take a look for yourself…