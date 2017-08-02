Your browser is out-of-date.

The small apartment with bold colours

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
One way to approach home and interior design in a general sense is to choose one, or a few, bold colours that appeal to you visually and to insert them throughout the home. You might choose to do this through accenting and accessorising, or you might go for feature walls. In this stylish little apartment designed by ATELIER FB, they've opted for bits of both, with each room embodying its own bold and bright style. 

1. Adhering to the vertical lines of the floorboards, the dining and sofa areas flow with ease from one side of the room to the other.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

2. The dining chairs certainly make a statement around this table, demonstrating a balanced sense of comfort and style.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern dining room
ATELIER FB

4. Whether used for decorative purposes only or for actual function, we find the fire place to be a beautiful element of this room.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

5. The soft, pastel blue tone of the sofa is relaxing simply in terms of colour, but the actual shape certainly encourages a nap.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

6. By keeping things simple in this bedroom, the cushiony, warm, all-white linens and fabrics contrast with the warm yellow lighting beautifully.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern nursery/kids room
ATELIER FB

7. Opting for an energising look in the bathroom, the designers have chosen yellow walls for a bold but warm finish.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern bathroom
ATELIER FB

8. Swinging the focus around we can see that despite the room being small, they haven't skimped out on amble shower space.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern bathroom
ATELIER FB

9. More bold choices in the kitchen come in the form of the black and white floor, cabinets and benches which are striking.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern kitchen
ATELIER FB

10. A closer look at the kitchen shows that there is plenty of cupboard space, which is essential in a small home.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern kitchen
ATELIER FB

11. We finish with a look at the entrance, which features another fire place—adding to the overall cosiness and unique character of the apartment.

Un Appartement locatif saisonnier au coeur de Paris, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

Do you like this apartment? Let us know your thoughts!

