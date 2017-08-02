The small apartment with bold colours

One way to approach home and interior design in a general sense is to choose one, or a few, bold colours that appeal to you visually and to insert them throughout the home. You might choose to do this through accenting and accessorising, or you might go for feature walls. In this stylish little apartment designed by ATELIER FB, they've opted for bits of both, with each room embodying its own bold and bright style.
If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: A small but smart and stylish apartment.