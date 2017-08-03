A beautiful, small Asian home

Asian design and architecture is beautiful, there are no two ways about it. What makes Singapore homes so special however, is the combination of Asian and Western influences and the way we bring the best of both worlds together. This gorgeous Japanese design is a perfect example of the former, featuring deep wood tones, flowing lines and spaces and plenty of plant life for positive energy and Feng Shui. While there is certainly a sense of character and home throughout, there's an adherence to design principles that give it a breathtaking sense of ease.