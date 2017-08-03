Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful, small Asian home

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern media room White
Asian design and architecture is beautiful, there are no two ways about it. What makes Singapore homes so special however, is the combination of Asian and Western influences and the way we bring the best of both worlds together. This gorgeous Japanese design is a perfect example of the former, featuring deep wood tones, flowing lines and spaces and plenty of plant life for positive energy and Feng Shui. While there is certainly a sense of character and home throughout, there's an adherence to design principles that give it a breathtaking sense of ease. 

1. Taking advantage of the high ceiling and beautiful wooden beams, this living room extends up to a loft for extra space.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern dining room White
藤森大作建築設計事務所

2. Tucked underneath the loft we find the kitchen, which features wooden cabinetry one side and a chic, metal-finish bench on the other.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen White
藤森大作建築設計事務所

3. From upstairs we can actually see the that home continues to yet another level int he form of a cosy nook.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern living room White
藤森大作建築設計事務所

4. Taking a look from the exterior we can see that the angular shape of the roof has defined the entire interior approach.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern houses Black
藤森大作建築設計事務所

5. From inside the kitchen area we can look out onto the dining room, which is small and simple but charming in an equally stylish and homely way.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern dining room White
藤森大作建築設計事務所

6. The door is beautifully illuminated at night and the little water/pond area on the left side brings that traditional Japanese garden element to the party.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
藤森大作建築設計事務所

7. This study is less about Feng Shui and more about practicality, with plenty of bits and pieces crammed in… but that's what makes it feel like a truly lived-in space!

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern study/office White
藤森大作建築設計事務所

If you liked this home, you might also like to take a look at: A Singapore dream house.

The small apartment with bold colours
Do you like this interior design style? Let us know in the comments section!

