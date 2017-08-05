A cosy and chic apartment that makes the most of its small space

This apartment is beautiful in terms of structure and interior design, but the special touches that really makes it pop and stand out are the little splashes of colour found throughout. From a pastel pink rug to an aqua blue chair, each wooden-dominated, Scandinavian style room and furniture piece is given the perfect little injection of life and enegry. The best small apartments are those that find the balance between style and practical use of space, another concept mastered by the designers from The Room & Co. in their delicate yet striking creation here.