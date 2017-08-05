Your browser is out-of-date.

A cosy and chic apartment that makes the most of its small space

Estilismo Freser, THE ROOM & CO interiorismo
This apartment is beautiful in terms of structure and interior design, but the special touches that really makes it pop and stand out are the little splashes of colour found throughout. From a pastel pink rug to an aqua blue chair, each wooden-dominated, Scandinavian style room and furniture piece is given the perfect little injection of life and enegry. The best small apartments are those that find the balance between style and practical use of space, another concept mastered by the designers from The Room & Co. in their delicate yet striking creation here. 

1. The kitchen and dining are all kinds of beautiful Scandinavian style, with light wooden tone, Nordic style furniture and plenty of white. The colour addition here is the blue of the desk chair.

2. Swinging around to another angle we're able to see the beautifully pieced together dining area, which features a black, rounded-corner table and eye-catching wooden dining chairs.

3. Arm chairs are a great option for a statement piece, and yellow is the perfect colour to bring instant life to a room, instantly making the space appear more sunny and happy.

4. In this seating area, the hero piece is the the purple rug, which defines the space but doesn't overpower it.

​5. The first bedroom we look at is simple and stylish but has all the elements necessary to be a calm and relaxing space. The blue throw blanket is stars as the coloured piece in this ensemble.

​6. This bedroom is a little bigger but hasn't lost its cosy charm. Our colour, found in the form of a yellow throw blanket and the throw cushions, pairs beautifully with the reading chair and stack of books.

