A small apartment with stylish storage

Small apartments can be gorgeous, pleasant places to live but we need to focus on keeping the storage in check our we end up drowning in our stuff. As most of us in Singapore live in home limited on the square metre quota, dealing with storage and finding the nooks and crannies to keep stuff in is a familiar topic. This can be a fun process or it can be a stressful one, so the best thing to do is take inspiration from examples and smart designers such as Atelier FB, who have presented us with this gorgeous home. Particularly noteworthy here are the beautiful shelving systems and modern touches.