Simple style in a small but beautiful apartment

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern dining room
This beautiful little apartment is a fantastic example of a space that is chic and sleek in design but has allowed itself a more effortless elegance via actual life. Apartments and homes often appear so staged that it would be almost difficult to actually live in them, because you wouldn't want to put a single piece of furniture or accenting out of place, but in this case you can see that the dedication to modern design is balanced with the understanding of the reality of life. Therefore, we adore it. 

1. The kitchen, which takes up only one wall, has no shortage of space and allows the dining table to function as somewhat of a bench/island.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern kitchen
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

2. From this angle we look onto the little living space which connects with the dining room.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern kitchen
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

3. Another angle on the open-plan space shows that they've used the middle wall for a sideboard/chest-of-drawers, which is an effective use of space.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern dining room
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

4. A closer look at the kitchen gives us a more crystallised image of the tones of blue used to create an energetic but relaxing space.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern kitchen
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

5. This is where the smart use of space begins, the designers have created a study by elevating a bookshelf and allowing for even more storage above and below.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern study/office
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

6. The sunroom attached to this child's bedroom has been cleverly transformed into a space for a baby or a little reading nook for the kids.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern style bedroom
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

7. It's all flowing light and relaxation in the entrance hall, the perfect Feng Shui influence for the home.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

8. We start in the bathroom by taking a close look at the tiling and fittings, and have to say that the choice of black was a good one.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB BathroomBathtubs & showers
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

9. The vanity goes back to the more Scandinavian, modern look of white-and-wood, which contrasts nicely with the shower unit.

2 Appartements Réunis -Paris-10e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern bathroom
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Do you like the storage ideas in this apartment? Let us know in the comments section!

