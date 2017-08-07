Simple style in a small but beautiful apartment

This beautiful little apartment is a fantastic example of a space that is chic and sleek in design but has allowed itself a more effortless elegance via actual life. Apartments and homes often appear so staged that it would be almost difficult to actually live in them, because you wouldn't want to put a single piece of furniture or accenting out of place, but in this case you can see that the dedication to modern design is balanced with the understanding of the reality of life. Therefore, we adore it.