Breezy ideas for the perfect beach apartment

A beach apartment or holiday home is more than just a home that is plonked by the sea. It's a place imbued with a sense of relaxation and freedom from everyday concerns. A great holiday home will induce you kick off your shoes and sink into a lounge chair by the sea, delve into a book, relax into long conversations or spend good quality time with youngsters.

While our experiences might feel airy and intangible, they are heavily influenced by the places we inhabit. Each of us has different ideas on how to relax, but most will agree that the ideal beach apartment will be simple, low-maintenance and encourage us to indulge in a little tranquillity.

So weather your ideal holiday involves reading, spending time with the people you love or simply exploring the sun, surf and sea, you're sure to find a seaside decor to suit your purposes. So come with us on a tour of some beautiful beach houses and apartments for lots of tips and holiday inspiration.