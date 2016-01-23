Build yourself a Le Corbusier inspired home

“Modern life demands, and is waiting for, a new kind of plan, both for the house and the city.” Many of the trends that dominate the world of architecture and interior design today are rooted in the design ideals first conceived by Le Corbusier. Born as Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris, Le Corbusier (1887 – 1965) spent five decades of his life planning visionary designs for buildings, recreational facilities and cities. He was born into family of considerable artistic legacy. His father Georges Edouard Jeanneret was a watch engraver and mother Marie Charlotte Amélie Jeanneret-Perret a talented musician. However, he chose to adopt his maternal grandfather’s name as his pseudonym.

Also an accomplished artist and writer, Le Corbusier’s design philosophy for residential buildings known as the Five Points of Architecture seems to be surprisingly simple for such a revolutionary plan. He stresses on five elements – free designing of the façade and ground plan, use of pilotis, horizontal window and roof garden – as essential aspects of a modern home.

In this article, we will try to understand each of these and will discuss how you may incorporate them in your dream home project. Besides, you will experience how modern architects are applying Le Corbusier’s principles in today’s homes with some alterations to suit the time we find ourselves in.