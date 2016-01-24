This new year let’s go wabi sabi

Wabi sabi is a design principle that accepts imperfection and impermanence as the heart of every creation. Nothing is finished, nothing is perfect, nothing is ever lasting, and its origin were found in Japanese philosophy. As a concept it is very opposite to a continuous hankering for regularity, symmetry and refinement as these are things that can only be aspired for and never touched continuously. Wabi sabi celebrates rusticity, modesty and simplicity.

Think of your faded, old and tattered jeans and you will understand what wabi sabi is trying to convey. Jeans is valuable with these imperfections and not so much in their absence. To borrow Thomas à Kempis’ word, “Every perfection in this life has some imperfection mixed with it and no learning of ours is without some darkness.”

The world of art and design are following the principles of wabi sabi for a long time now. The hagi tea bowls, rakuware and bonsai incorporate wabi sabi in their designs. “Wabi” connotes with rusticity while “sabi” indicates the beauty that comes with age. The clay wall around Ryoan-ji’s famous zen garden is a visual embodiment of “wabi” and the rock bed itself is a “sabi”.

To create a wabi sabi interior we will apply some of its basic tenets and have a serene, habitable, cosy and unpretentious space for our homes.