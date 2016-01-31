Choose the right spiral staircase for your home

Santa Fe’s Loretto Chapel was due for completion when everyone realised that there is no staircase available to access the choir loft. The sudden death of the architect Antoine Mouly made it impossible to apply timely remediation. In vain did everyone search for a suitable person who could build a staircase in a small place like the interior of the chapel.

“It was too small an area and only a ladder could be accommodated there,” was the uniform verdict. Nearly hopeless, the nuns of the chapel who badly needed a staircase instead of a ladder prayed hard to St Joseph for nine consecutive days.

As the prayer ceased a strange man with dishevelled looks appeared in the doorway. He assured that he would build a stair in that spot, but only if complete privacy is granted to him. His wishes were granted and the magnificent staircase of Loretto Chapel was born in 1878.

But no trace could be found of the man who created this wonderful piece of architecture. The staircase has two complete 360 degree spirals without any means of support. Till date people flock the place to appreciate this glorious feat.

