Smart ways to turn your attic into a reading room

For years, attics or loft spaces have been underused and undervalued. But space crunch in urban homes is forcing us to reorient the interior of our houses in such a way that no corner of the building is left underutilised. Loft spaces are getting grand makeovers and swank apartments are being created out of it. The water soaked, cockroach bitten, rotten wood interior of the attics are things of the past now. They are now being given a luxury facelift to make them useful for various purposes.

Sometime back we have discussed different ways of using your attic. Today, we will learn some of the most elementary yet oft ignored steps of turning your attic or loft area into a small reading room cum home office. Jorge Luis Borges used to imagine “paradise as a kind of library.” Even if you do not go that far, you will find that a well decorated attic library often provides with the peace you require to do your work, read a book, practice another hobby or just daydream. But just tad negligence in any of the following may mar many of your pleasant hours.