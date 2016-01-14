7 cleverly designed garage styles for you

This 2016, you have made elaborate arrangements to deck up your home in the trendiest of styles. You also have trimmed the hedges bordering the garden path, bought new furniture and lighting fixtures for the courtyard and built yourself a small outdoor party zone for occasional uses. But have you thought of refurbishing your garage? If not then this is the right time to do. After all, your carport provides a shelter to one or more than one of your most prized possessions.

Urbanites can hardly do without their cars nowadays. It is such a necessary part of our everyday life. Driving your children to home, yourself to the office and for marketing on return are routine affairs for you. So it would be highly advisable to set aside a tiny amount of your budget for this year’s house renovations and brace yourself to redecorate and glam up the interior of the car shed. If “life is a highway” why lose time by the trackside? Presented here are a few of the inspirations that will give you the necessary motivations to begin immediately.