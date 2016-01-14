7 cleverly designed garage styles for you

This 2016, you have made elaborate arrangements to deck up your home in the trendiest of styles. You also have trimmed the hedges bordering the garden path, bought new furniture and lighting fixtures for the courtyard and built yourself a small outdoor party zone for occasional uses. But have you thought of refurbishing your garage? If not then this is the right time to do. After all, your carport provides a shelter to one or more than one of your most prized possessions.
Urbanites can hardly do without their cars nowadays. It is such a necessary part of our everyday life. Driving your children to home, yourself to the office and for marketing on return are routine affairs for you. So it would be highly advisable to set aside a tiny amount of your budget for this year’s house renovations and brace yourself to redecorate and glam up the interior of the car shed. If “life is a highway” why lose time by the trackside? Presented here are a few of the inspirations that will give you the necessary motivations to begin immediately.
Industrial garages are fast gaining in popularity. You can build one that actually shares the living space with you. Demolish the internal walls and replace them with mere pillars or glass panels. Except a few vibrant accent tones, use darker shades, rough concrete finishes and epoxy flooring. Though many prefer using asphalt it is not so durable and is best avoided. Use appropriate ceiling mounted task or valance lighting to cheer up the space.
Clean, spacious, uncluttered and full of latest gizmos. This is how you would like to define your contemporary garage. A swank new home for your old or new cars. If you can afford leave enough space to accommodate future purchases. You can also add a work shed and a well decorated loft space. Install a pre-made or custom built modern garage door to secure the place. Metal and fibreglass are both lightweight and durable options for this.
Like vintage cars and various aspects of interior décor itself, classic garages have a firm following. This would look additionally chic if your house follows a classical style as well. Use ceramic tiles meant for garage flooring. Alternatively, think of investing in epoxy coating with acrylic flakes to create a classic feel without burning a hole in your pocket. This is one of most affordable and durable flooring solutions for garages.
Cool Scandinavian style is now a haute option for home interiors. Why not introduce a touch of Scandinavian sensibility in your garages too? Use metallic finishes, pale grey and white shades. For the flooring make use of polymer compositions with granite chips or quartz sand. If possible have wood panelling on the walls and modish wooden doors.
A pop style garage will be such fun to have for any modern house. RB Arquitetos Associados has this garage cloaked in bright hues, exposed brick walls and playful decorative elements. You can use PVC tiles or rubber flooring for this type of garages. Those will be cost effective solutions as well. Stick to metallic finishes for the door. Be bold and experiment with various colours and materials to get that appropriate pop feel. See this post to learn what colours are considered fashionable at the moment.
When you are thinking of giving your home a rustic makeover why exclude the garage from this scheme of things? A country style carport is hardly a difficult thing to build. Think of a medieval paddock or barn and replicate the look in your garage. Use boulder rocks, wooden doors, shelves and storage units to create a graceful country home for your cars. If your primary abode is too modern to adopt such a look, consider giving the garages of your holiday home such rustic facelift.