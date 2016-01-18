Smart ideas for an irresistibly chic rustic home

Spending time amid nature in a rural idyll is a dream for many. Getting away to a place such as this may not always be possible in these busy times. But building a rustic abode is not so difficult a task. It requires small efforts and little alterations to build a gracefully rustic home appropriate for the modern tastes. This does not require you to shell out large sums of money either, for what is a rustic home if it is not humble in essence?

Rustic décor is not only prevalent in country houses and popular among some rural folks, but its unpretentious form and ambience have been cherished by people for a long time. A profusion of luxury chalets and log homes is an indication to this. The Hameau de la Reine was a rustic retreat for Marie Antoinette. Frogmore House used to be a country getaway for Queen Charlotte who was also an avid horticulturist.

These instances amply reveal how rustic décor was popular even among the royalties. So why not take some time out today to learn how you too can build a beautifully rustic home for yourself and your family?