Feng Shui kitchen basics

Few things is life seem to remain unalterable despite widespread changes in socio-economic conditions and advent of newer technologies over the centuries. One of these is the concern we continuously have for the health and well being of our near and dear ones. Driven by the same anxiousness, the ancients of this world created several methods and detailed treatise to be followed by generations to come. They elevated the act of cooking and eating to an exact science.

To maintain a healthy mind and body it is not only important to look after our own selves but also our living space and beyond. Various doctrines like artha shastra (economic treatise), vastu shastra (architectural treatise), paka shastra (art of cooking) and feng shui prescribe numerous means to create an environment that is sustainable. They inspire us to build a home that is harmonious and its inhabitants physically and emotionally sound.

A feng shui compliant kitchen plays a prominent part in these attempts because one of the primary things that we depend on for our health and vigour is prepared there. Whether you believe in the power of such age old wisdom or not you cannot think of taking your family’s well being lightly. So for your benefit today, we will discuss the very basic rules of building a feng shui compliant kitchen.