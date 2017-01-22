6 smart and small kitchen ideas

Let's face it little kitchens are cute! But while many may bemoan the limitations of a small kitchen, we love tiny kitchens because there's less mess, less cleaning and of course, less room for too many cooks to spoil the meal!
Some of us also love the neat, storage options and clever functionality of a perfectly thought out little kitchen. There's no traipsing from one end of the room to the other, no fumbling about and looking for things in the many drawers. Instead, there's a sense of efficiency and ease in a little room where you can reach everything without moving.
So how can you create this perfect working space when you are limited by size? Firstly, working vertically may be a common solution for many. But it's also about thinking deeply about every nook and cranny and looking hard at these spaces. So come with us on a photo tour of a few small and lovely kitchens to get a few ideas.
The corners in any home are notoriously difficult to design around so they are often left under-utilised. Even if there are a couple of shelves, the far corners are commonly tricky to reach and collecting spots for random bits of clutter. To really maximise this space, a rotary shelf like this is a great investment.
Handleless kitchen cabinets are one of the most requested options these days. This type of design offers a clean, easy look to your kitchen. See the lower cabinets here for inspiration. The sleek, unfussy look was actually popular in the 1970s and will not date so easily. Without any protruding handles, there's that smidgen of extra room. Just grip the small lip in the front panel to open. This look is about as unfussy and minimalist as you can get.
The classic advice is to go white or very light when decorating any small room. But light doesn't necessarily mean your small kitchen should be devoid of colour. Bright splashes of vivid colour go a long way towards expanding our sense of space. Consider using white for the larger expanses of space as seen here in these white kitchen cupboards, then introduce warmth through the accents, lighting and details.
Open shelves may be tempting if you want to show off some beautiful dish-ware, but a combination of closed and open built in shelves really does offer more bang for your buck in terms of storage. Cheap and cleverly designed inner compartments, dividers and hooks can really take advantage of every unused part of a built-in shelf. For a really compact design, consider using custom-fit shelving for your appliances as seen here. The cabinets have also been painted a sky-blue that really blends into the entire room.
Your kitchen table is often only used when actually cooking or maybe preparing food, so a foldable table like this one by Italian designers Atim Spa is a great investment. If you don't want to something as elaborate as this, a simple piece of laminate or wood can be attached to a worktop with a simple hinge and fold out prop. This is an easy DIY project.
While extractor hoods are essential for minimising airborne grease and smoke, traditional extractor hoods take up a huge amount of wall space. But these days you can buy downdraft extractor hoods that are hidden away beneath your cupboards when not in use. They are often quieter and may be all you need if you're working in a smaller kitchen.
