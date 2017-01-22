6 smart and small kitchen ideas

Let's face it little kitchens are cute! But while many may bemoan the limitations of a small kitchen, we love tiny kitchens because there's less mess, less cleaning and of course, less room for too many cooks to spoil the meal!

Some of us also love the neat, storage options and clever functionality of a perfectly thought out little kitchen. There's no traipsing from one end of the room to the other, no fumbling about and looking for things in the many drawers. Instead, there's a sense of efficiency and ease in a little room where you can reach everything without moving.

So how can you create this perfect working space when you are limited by size? Firstly, working vertically may be a common solution for many. But it's also about thinking deeply about every nook and cranny and looking hard at these spaces. So come with us on a photo tour of a few small and lovely kitchens to get a few ideas.