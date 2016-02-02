How to plan an open-plan kitchen

A well-designed open plan kitchen will expand your living space, possess efficiency and offer a sense of flow and openness in a home. In recent years it has become a popular choice as people have come to embrace a less formal and more sociable home life.

But a great open plan kitchen needs careful planning to be truly successful. The essentially functional role of a kitchen needs to be considered first and foremost. As in any kitchen, the working triangle between the sink, fridge and cooker need to be prioritised. Then, there needs to be both adequate storage and the sense of an open, smooth transition into the relaxing living areas. The entire space also needs to have a cohesive decor and inclusive layout if you're to take full advantage of the social benefits of this approach.

Here at homify we have collected a few key tips and illustrated them with some beautiful open plan kitchen designs. Keep reading to learn more.