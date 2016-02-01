Buying a new kitchen: a simple guide

A new kitchen is often the most expensive room in your home. Buying and planning a new kitchen can also be an intimidating process and it's easy to get overwhelmed. But while professionals may have the smooth talk and easy familiarity with the choices on offer, you have the distinct advantage of knowing your kitchen space intimately. You can see how the light enters the room at all times of day and you know how you or your family will need to use the space. Let's not forget that a new kitchen can be prohibitively expensive and there are plenty of ways to bypass or work around the so-called necessities with a little bit of research.

So with a few key tips, you can take a proactive approach, prioritise the things you want most and create the kitchen of your dreams. Keep reading for a quick and easy guide to buying a new kitchen.